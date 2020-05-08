 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:04 IST
Sensex ends 232 points higher; Nifty settles above 9,250-level
Source: IRIS | 06 May, 2020, 05.02PM
Indian markets bounced back  on Wednesday snapping earlier losses. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex gained 232.24 or 0.74% at 31,685.75 with 21 components posting rise.  while the broad based NSE Nifty closed 65.30 points or 0.71% higher at 9,270.90.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Bajaj Finance  (5.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra  (5.27%), H D F C Bank  (3.80%), I C I C I Bank  (3.79%), Bharti Airtel  (3.45%),  and Hero Motocorp  (3.16%).

 On the other hand, I T C  (5.81%), Hindustan Unilever  (1.57%), Tata Consultancy Services  (1.41%), Infosys  (1.08%), Yes Bank  (0.75%),  and Asian Paints  (0.49%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 997 advances against 1,108 declines.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 187.77 million.  It was followed by Hero Motocorp  (Rs. 105.09 million), iGate Global Solutions  (Rs. 104.96 million) and Dabur India  (Rs. 36.16 million).

The volume chart was led by Zee Entertainment Enterprises  with trades of over 1.23 million shares.  It was followed by Urja Global  (0.34 million), iGate Global Solutions  (0.26 million) and IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals  (0.08 million).
