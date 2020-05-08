Sensex ends 232 points higher; Nifty settles above 9,250-level

Indian markets bounced back on Wednesday snapping earlier losses. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex gained 232.24 or 0.74% at 31,685.75 with 21 components posting rise. while the broad based NSE Nifty closed 65.30 points or 0.71% higher at 9,270.90.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Bajaj Finance (5.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (5.27%), H D F C Bank (3.80%), I C I C I Bank (3.79%), Bharti Airtel (3.45%), and Hero Motocorp (3.16%).

On the other hand, I T C (5.81%), Hindustan Unilever (1.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (1.41%), Infosys (1.08%), Yes Bank (0.75%), and Asian Paints (0.49%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 997 advances against 1,108 declines.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 187.77 million. It was followed by Hero Motocorp (Rs. 105.09 million), iGate Global Solutions (Rs. 104.96 million) and Dabur India (Rs. 36.16 million).

The volume chart was led by Zee Entertainment Enterprises with trades of over 1.23 million shares. It was followed by Urja Global (0.34 million), iGate Global Solutions (0.26 million) and IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (0.08 million).