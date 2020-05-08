Sensex falls 1,702 points; Nifty trades 506 points lower

Indian equities dropped on Monday erasing earlier gains. At 13.37., the Sensex was trading down 1,702.91 points or 5.13% at 32,014.71 with 25 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 506.50 points or 5.14% at 9,353.40 with 46 components falling.

Tata Motors (10.10%), Bajaj Finance (9.48%), I C I C I Bank (9.12%), Indusind Bank (8.94%), and Housing Development Finance Corporation (8.88%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Bharti Airtel (4.55%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (0.68%).

Market breadth was negative with 504 advances against 1,485 declines.

Paushak topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 2.68 million. It was followed by Force Motors (Rs. 2.38 million), Core Organics (Rs. 1.68 million) and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores (Rs. 1.35 million).