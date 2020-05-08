PPAP Automotive resumes operations at Rajasthan, Gujarat facilities

PPAP (Q,N,C,F)* Automotive resumes operations at Rajasthan and Gujarat facilities amid Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said, ''We would like to inform that after obtaining requisite permission from respective district administration, the Company has resumed operations at its Rajasthan and Gujarat facilities in line with all the safety guidelines / directives issued by the Central / State Governments and local administration to safeguard the employees and other stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID19.''

''We would also like to inform that the Company has taken necessary measures towards safety,sanitisation, social distancing and wellbeing of its employees,'' it added.