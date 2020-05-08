 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:09 IST
PPAP Automotive resumes operations at Rajasthan, Gujarat facilities
Source: IRIS | 29 Apr, 2020, 10.37PM
  PPAP (Q,N,C,F)* Automotive resumes operations at Rajasthan and Gujarat facilities amid Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said, ''We would like to inform that after obtaining requisite permission from respective district administration, the Company has resumed operations at its Rajasthan and Gujarat facilities in line with all the safety guidelines / directives issued by the Central / State Governments and local administration to safeguard the employees and other stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID19.''

''We would also like to inform that the Company has taken necessary measures towards safety,sanitisation, social distancing and wellbeing of its employees,'' it added.

Shares of the company declined Rs 5.05, or 3.02%, to settle  at  Rs 162.30.  The total volume of shares traded  was  1,259 at  the BSE (Wednesday).



