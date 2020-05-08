Sensex ends 606 points higher; Nifty settles above 9,550-level

Both Sensex and Nifty traded above 1-month high. At the close, the 30-share benchmark index, BSE Sensex ended flat at 32,720.16, . while the broad based NSE Nifty closed flat at 9,553.35..

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Housing Development Finance Corporation (7.07%), H D F C Bank (4.87%), H C L Technologies (4.11%), Mahindra & Mahindra (3.73%), Tata Steel (3.27%), and State Bank Of India (3.09%).

On the other hand, Axis Bank (3.67%), Asian Paints (3.08%), Hindustan Unilever (2.55%), Reliance Industries (0.13%), and NTPC (0.11%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,266 advances against 851 declines.

HDFC Life Insurance Company topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 1,067.10 million. It was followed by Hindalco Industries (Rs. 263.75 million), Bandhan Bank (Rs. 162.58 million) and Canara Bank (Rs. 67.21 million).