Sensex ends 606 points higher; Nifty settles above 9,550-level

Both Sensex and Nifty traded above 1-month high. At the close, the 30-share benchmark index, BSE Sensex ended flat at 32,720.16, . while the broad based NSE Nifty closed flat at 9,553.35..
Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Housing Development Finance Corporation (7.07%), H D F C Bank (4.87%), H C L Technologies (4.11%), Mahindra & Mahindra (3.73%), Tata Steel (3.27%), and State Bank Of India (3.09%).
On the other hand, Axis Bank (3.67%), Asian Paints (3.08%), Hindustan Unilever (2.55%), Reliance Industries (0.13%), and NTPC (0.11%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.
Market breadth was negative with 1,266 advances against 851 declines.
HDFC Life Insurance Company topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 1,067.10 million. It was followed by Hindalco Industries (Rs. 263.75 million), Bandhan Bank (Rs. 162.58 million) and Canara Bank (Rs. 67.21 million).
The volume chart was led by Moh with trades of over 6.45 million shares. It was followed by Hindalco Industries (2.27 million), HDFC Life Insurance Company (2.17 million) and Reliance Communications (2.04 million).