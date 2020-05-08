Sangam India resumes manufacturing activities at Bhilwara, Chittorgarh plants in Rajasthan amid Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said, ''Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the permission/guidelines issued by Central/State Government and Local Authorities, the manufacturing activities of the Plants situated at Spinning Unit-I - Village Billiya Kalan, Spinning Unit-II have been partly resumed whim were temporarHy suspended because of nation-wide Lock-down due to COVID-19.''

''Further, the company has taken all the necessary measures stated in the guidelines issued by the central/state Government and Local Authorities for prevention and containment of COVID 19,'' it added.