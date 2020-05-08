 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:09 IST
Sangam India resumes manufacturing activities at Bhilwara, Chittorgarh plants in Rajasthan
Source: IRIS | 29 Apr, 2020, 09.43PM
Sangam India resumes manufacturing activities at Bhilwara, Chittorgarh plants in Rajasthan amid Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said, ''Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the permission/guidelines issued by Central/State Government and Local Authorities, the manufacturing activities of the Plants situated at Spinning Unit-I - Village Billiya Kalan, Spinning Unit-II have been partly resumed whim were temporarHy suspended because of nation-wide Lock-down due to COVID-19.''

''Further, the company has taken all the necessary measures stated in the guidelines issued by the central/state Government and Local Authorities for prevention and containment of COVID 19,'' it added.

Shares of the company gained Rs 2.55, or 6.38%, to settle  at  Rs 42.50.  The total volume of shares traded  was  4,967 at  the BSE (Wednesday).





