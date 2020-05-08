NLC India commences coal production at Talabira II and III mines

Neyveli Lignite Corporation, a government-owned lignite mining and power generating company in India has for the first time, commenced production of Coal on 26th April 2020. The coal produced from Tulabira II and III Mines in the state of Odisha, which was allotted to NI.CII, in 2016 with a capacity of 20 Million tone per annum will be used to meet its requirement of its existing and future coal fired power plants.

Commenting on the development. Shri Rakesh Kumar, Chairman Cum Managing Director, NLC India said, ''By achieving success on this project during the difficult time of COVID-19 lockdown situation. our team has not only helped the company on its growth path but also contributed for energy security of the country especially when avoiding import of coal is the top most priority.''

This coal block has been developed through MDO model which is innovatively developed and successfully implemented by NLC team and has earned appreciation across the industry. This Mine has a low stripping ratio of 1.09 and coal is of G 12 grade which will enable the company to generate competitive power in the time to come. In the recent past, the energy major. NI.C. India Limited has successfully commissioned its one of the two Units of lignite based power plant (1000 MW - 2 Units of 500 MW each), the first of its kind in the country. During 2019-2020, NLCIL has also successful' achieved Renewable Energy Generation capacity of 1404 MW comprising of 1353 MW of Solar and 51 MW of Wind Power.