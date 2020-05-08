Sensex trades 346 points higher; Tata Steel, Yes Bank top gainers

Indian equities continued to rise for the third day on Wednesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 11.32., the Sensex was trading up 345.96 points or 1.08% at 32,460.48 with 26 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 92.20 points or 0.98% at 9,473.10 with 39 components gaining.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Tata Steel (4.13%), Yes Bank (3.85%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (3.69%), Bajaj Finance (3.66%), Hero Motocorp (3.49%), and Indusind Bank (3.34%).

On the other hand, Axis Bank (3.84%), Asian Paints (2.16%), Hindustan Unilever (0.86%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.31%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (0.07%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,071 advances against 630 declines.

Brightcom Group topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 2.98 million. It was followed by Tanla Solutions (Rs. 2.44 million), Creditaccess Grameen (Rs. 1.68 million) and Tata Steel -PPS (Rs. 1.48 million).