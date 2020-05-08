Sensex trades 346 points higher; Tata Steel, Yes Bank top gainers

Indian equities continued to rise for the third day on Wednesday. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading above 1-month high. At 11.32., the Sensex was trading up 345.96 points or 1.08% at 32,460.48 with 26 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 92.20 points or 0.98% at 9,473.10 with 39 components gaining.
Major gainers in the 30-share index were Tata Steel (4.13%), Yes Bank (3.85%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (3.69%), Bajaj Finance (3.66%), Hero Motocorp (3.49%), and Indusind Bank (3.34%).
On the other hand, Axis Bank (3.84%), Asian Paints (2.16%), Hindustan Unilever (0.86%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.31%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (0.07%) were the major losers in the Sensex.
Market breadth was negative with 1,071 advances against 630 declines.
Brightcom Group topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 2.98 million. It was followed by Tanla Solutions (Rs. 2.44 million), Creditaccess Grameen (Rs. 1.68 million) and Tata Steel -PPS (Rs. 1.48 million).
The volume chart was led by Brightcom Group with trades of over 0.56 million shares. It was followed by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (0.10 million), Birla Precision Technologies (0.05 million) and Tata Steel -PPS (0.05 million).