 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:05 IST
Axis Bank falls 4% on weak results; higher provisions
Source: IRIS | 29 Apr, 2020, 12.35PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

Shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday fell 4% intraday after it posted a net loss of Rs 13.88 billion for the quarter ended March 31 against a net profit of Rs 15.05 billion in the same period last year.

Spike in provisions and contingencies dented the bottomline of the lender. The figure increased by 185% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 77.30 billion during the quarter under review.

Shares of Axis Bank (Q,N,C,F)*  are trading at Rs 439.10, down Rs 16.45, or 3.61%  at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday at 11:18 a.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 445.35 and low of Rs 427.50. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 991,080.

In the earlier session, the shares gained 6.61%, or Rs 28.25, at Rs 455.55. Currently, the stock is trading down  46.88% from its 52-week high of Rs 826.55  and above 54.07% over the 52-week low of Rs 285.00.
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer