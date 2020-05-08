Axis Bank falls 4% on weak results; higher provisions

Shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday fell 4% intraday after it posted a net loss of Rs 13.88 billion for the quarter ended March 31 against a net profit of Rs 15.05 billion in the same period last year.

Spike in provisions and contingencies dented the bottomline of the lender. The figure increased by 185% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 77.30 billion during the quarter under review.

Shares of Axis Bank (Q,N,C,F)* are trading at Rs 439.10, down Rs 16.45, or 3.61% at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday at 11:18 a.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 445.35 and low of Rs 427.50. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 991,080.