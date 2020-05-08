 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:04 IST
Reliance to consider rights issue at board meeting on Apr 30
Source: IRIS | 28 Apr, 2020, 11.48PM
Reliance Industries capital raising plan could see the oil-to-telecom conglomerate fetch up to Rs 500 billion from the proposed rights issue. India's most valuable listed company, with a market capitalization of Rs 9.25 trillion, will consider a rights issue of equity shares in its board meeting scheduled for 30 April 2020.

The move could help Reliance (Q,N,C,F)* Industries march towards realizing Ambani's goal of making the company a zero-net-debt firm by March next year. Currently, RIL has a gross debt of over Rs 3 trillion and a net debt of Rs 1.5 trillion.

Shares of the company declined Rs 2.2, or 0.15%, to settle  at  Rs 1,428.10.  The total volume of shares traded  was  1,301,548 at  the BSE (Tuesday).

