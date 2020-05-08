Reliance to consider rights issue at board meeting on Apr 30







Reliance Industries capital raising plan could see the oil-to-telecom conglomerate fetch up to Rs 500 billion from the proposed rights issue. India's most valuable listed company, with a market capitalization of Rs 9.25 trillion, will consider a rights issue of equity shares in its board meeting scheduled for 30 April 2020.

The move could help Reliance (Q,N,C,F)* Industries march towards realizing Ambani's goal of making the company a zero-net-debt firm by March next year. Currently, RIL has a gross debt of over Rs 3 trillion and a net debt of Rs 1.5 trillion.