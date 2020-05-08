 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:05 IST
Ambuja Cements Q1 profit rises 6.8% to Rs 7.43 bn
Source: IRIS | 28 Apr, 2020, 11.21PM
Ambuja Cements, third largest cement company in India reported a consolidated profit of Rs 742.59 crore in Q1 CY20, a 6.8 percent growth over the same period last year.

The growth in bottomline was driven by strong operating numbers, but sales volumes dropped 11.9 percent YoY to 12.19 million tonne partly due to lockdown announced towards March-end.

Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 8.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,249.66 crore due to a fall in sales volumes.

Shares of the company declined Rs 4.3, or 2.5%, to settle at Rs 168.00. The total volume of shares traded was 488,399 at the BSE (Tuesday).





