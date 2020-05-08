 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:08 IST
Adani Power FY20 loss widens to Rs 22.75 bn
Source: IRIS | 28 Apr, 2020, 11.00PM
Adani Power, arm of Indian business conglomerate Adani Group reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore in the year-ago quarter, Adani Power (Q,N,C,F)* said in a BSE filing.

Its total income slipped to Rs 63.28 million in the quarter from Rs 80.78 billion in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in March quarter stood at Rs 79.80 billion as compared to Rs 81.62 billion in same period of 2018-19. 



Shares of the company declined Rs 0.65, or 2.11%, to settle  at  Rs 30.20.  The total volume of shares traded  was  861,073 at  the BSE (Tuesday).

