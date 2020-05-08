Adani Power FY20 loss widens to Rs 22.75 bn









Adani Power, arm of Indian business conglomerate Adani Group reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore in the year-ago quarter, Adani Power (Q,N,C,F)* said in a BSE filing.

Its total income slipped to Rs 63.28 million in the quarter from Rs 80.78 billion in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in March quarter stood at Rs 79.80 billion as compared to Rs 81.62 billion in same period of 2018-19.