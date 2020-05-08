Sensex ends 371 points higher; Nifty settles at 9,381-mark

Indian markets continued to rise for the second day on Tuesday.Both Sensex and Nifty traded above 1-month high. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex added 371.44 or 1.17% at 32,114.52 with 15 components posting rise. Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty climbed by 98.60 or 1.06% at 9,380.90 with 25 components posting rise.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (15.11%), Bajaj Finance (9.04%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (7.74%), Axis Bank (6.37%), I C I C I Bank (3.44%), and Tata Motors (2.26%).

On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (3.27%), H C L Technologies (2.40%), NTPC (2.17%), Vedanta (2.10%), Bharti Airtel (1.93%), and Bajaj Auto (1.63%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,190 advances against 957 declines.

Reliance Industries topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 1,858.74 million. It was followed by Bajaj Finance (Rs. 1,149.49 million), H D F C Bank (Rs. 532.18 million) and Castrol India (Rs. 441.19 million).