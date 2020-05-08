Sensex ends 371 points higher; Nifty settles at 9,381-mark

Indian markets continued to rise for the second day on Tuesday.Both Sensex and Nifty traded above 1-month high. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex added 371.44 or 1.17% at 32,114.52 with 15 components posting rise. Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty climbed by 98.60 or 1.06% at 9,380.90 with 25 components posting rise.
Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (15.11%), Bajaj Finance (9.04%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (7.74%), Axis Bank (6.37%), I C I C I Bank (3.44%), and Tata Motors (2.26%).
On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (3.27%), H C L Technologies (2.40%), NTPC (2.17%), Vedanta (2.10%), Bharti Airtel (1.93%), and Bajaj Auto (1.63%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.
Market breadth was negative with 1,190 advances against 957 declines.
Reliance Industries topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 1,858.74 million. It was followed by Bajaj Finance (Rs. 1,149.49 million), H D F C Bank (Rs. 532.18 million) and Castrol India (Rs. 441.19 million).
The volume chart was led by Essar Steel with trades of over 6.44 million shares. It was followed by HDFC FMP - 3360 D - March 2014 (1) - Series 30 - Regular Plan - Quarterly Dividend (5.00 million), ICICI Prudential FMP - Series 82 - 1136 Days - Plan P - Regular Plan - Growth (4.58 million) and Castrol India (3.62 million).