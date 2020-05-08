Sensex, Nifty trade flat with positive bias; IndusInd Bank, HDFC top gainers

Indian markets continued to rally for the second day on Tuesday. At 12.12., the Sensex was trading up 56.27 points or 0.18% at 31,799.35 with 14 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 10.20 points or 0.11% at 9,292.50 with 26 components falling.
Major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (9.46%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (5.27%), Bajaj Finance (4.07%), Axis Bank (3.44%), Tech Mahindra (2.42%), and I C I C I Bank (2.33%).
On the other hand, NTPC (3.14%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.18%), Reliance Industries (2.12%), Bajaj Auto (2.10%), Vedanta (2.04%), and H C L Technologies (2.03%) were the major losers in the Sensex.
Market breadth was negative with 935 advances against 832 declines.
Transpek Industry topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 13.67 million. It was followed by S B I Life Insurance Company (Rs. 6.44 million), Rajratan Global Wire (Rs. 2.28 million) and Den Networks (Rs. 2.17 million).
The volume chart was led by Sintex Industries with trades of over 0.66 million shares. It was followed by Reliance Naval and Engineering (0.45 million), PMC Fincorp (0.24 million) and Bank Of Maharashtra (0.05 million).