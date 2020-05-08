 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:08 IST
Sensex, Nifty trade flat with positive bias; IndusInd Bank, HDFC top gainers
Source: IRIS | 28 Apr, 2020, 01.25PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

Indian markets continued to rally  for the second day on Tuesday. At 12.12., the Sensex was trading up 56.27 points or 0.18% at 31,799.35 with 14 components gaining.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 10.20 points or 0.11% at 9,292.50 with 26 components falling.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank  (9.46%), Housing Development Finance Corporation  (5.27%), Bajaj Finance  (4.07%), Axis Bank  (3.44%), Tech Mahindra  (2.42%),  and I C I C I Bank  (2.33%).

 On the other hand, NTPC  (3.14%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries  (2.18%), Reliance Industries  (2.12%), Bajaj Auto  (2.10%), Vedanta  (2.04%),  and H C L Technologies  (2.03%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 935 advances against 832 declines.

Transpek Industry  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 13.67 million.  It was followed by S B I Life Insurance Company  (Rs. 6.44 million), Rajratan Global Wire  (Rs. 2.28 million) and Den Networks  (Rs. 2.17 million).

The volume chart was led by Sintex Industries  with trades of over 0.66 million shares.  It was followed by Reliance Naval and Engineering  (0.45 million), PMC Fincorp  (0.24 million) and Bank Of Maharashtra (0.05 million).
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer