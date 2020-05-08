Sensex, Nifty trade flat with positive bias; IndusInd Bank, HDFC top gainers

Indian markets continued to rally for the second day on Tuesday. At 12.12., the Sensex was trading up 56.27 points or 0.18% at 31,799.35 with 14 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 10.20 points or 0.11% at 9,292.50 with 26 components falling.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (9.46%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (5.27%), Bajaj Finance (4.07%), Axis Bank (3.44%), Tech Mahindra (2.42%), and I C I C I Bank (2.33%).

On the other hand, NTPC (3.14%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.18%), Reliance Industries (2.12%), Bajaj Auto (2.10%), Vedanta (2.04%), and H C L Technologies (2.03%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 935 advances against 832 declines.

Transpek Industry topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 13.67 million. It was followed by S B I Life Insurance Company (Rs. 6.44 million), Rajratan Global Wire (Rs. 2.28 million) and Den Networks (Rs. 2.17 million).