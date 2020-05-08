Ashok Leyland arm increases stake to 68.81% in Hinduja Leyland Finance







Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland (Q,N,C,F)* Ltd has acquired 15,796,406 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 3.36 per cent of the equity of its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance for Rs 1.8 billion. The acquisition is part of the 6.99 per cent acquisition approved by the board at the meeting held on March 21, 2020.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, the company's shareholding in HLFL stands increased from 65.45% to 68.81%

Shares of the company declined Rs 1.65, or 3.53%, to settle at Rs 45.05. The total volume of shares traded was 463,039 at the BSE (Friday).







