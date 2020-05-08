 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
08 May, 2020 15:04 IST
Ashok Leyland arm increases stake to 68.81% in Hinduja Leyland Finance
Source: IRIS | 24 Apr, 2020, 04.09PM
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland (Q,N,C,F)* Ltd has acquired 15,796,406 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 3.36 per cent of the equity of its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance for Rs 1.8 billion. The acquisition is part of the 6.99 per cent acquisition approved by the board at the meeting held on March 21, 2020.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, the company's shareholding in HLFL stands increased from 65.45% to 68.81%

Shares of the company declined Rs 1.65, or 3.53%, to settle  at  Rs 45.05.  The total volume of shares traded  was  463,039 at  the BSE (Friday).
