Sensex trades 362 points lower; Nifty breaches 9,250-level

Indian markets dropped on Friday erasing earlier gains. The Nifty was trading above 1-month high. At 12.01., the Sensex was trading down 362.54 points or 1.14% at 31,500.54 with 20 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 92.85 points or 1% at 9,221.05 with 33 components falling.

Bajaj Finance (6.47%), Yes Bank (5.12%), Indusind Bank (4.90%), I C I C I Bank (4.58%), Axis Bank (3.83%), and Housing Development Finance Corporation (3.48%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Reliance Industries (3.76%), Hero Motocorp (2.34%), Vedanta (2.32%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (2.08%), Larsen & Toubro (2.01%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (1.72%).

Market breadth was negative with 594 advances against 1,141 declines.

Reliance Industries topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 1,227.90 million. It was followed by Bajaj Finance (Rs. 454.86 million), State Bank Of India (Rs. 401.38 million) and Thermax (Rs. 367.79 million).