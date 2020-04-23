 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
23 April, 2020 20:02 IST
Cabinet likely to discuss stimulus for India Inc seeking relief during Covid-19 lockdown
Source: IRIS | 23 Apr, 2020, 04.25PM
  The Union Cabinet is meeting on Wednesday where a discussion is likely to take place on stimulus package for India Inc. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is expected to take a call on the package soon.

A recent survey on the impact of Covid-19 lockdown had said that it could wreak permanent damage on businesses and force many to lay off people, unless the government announced a substantive economic package immediately. The survey was conducted jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and consultancy firm Dhruva Advisors.

Ficci has been demanding a stimulus package of Rs 9-10 trillion to bring the economy back on track. Some industry associations have demanded a Rs 16 trillion industry revival package. Niti Aayog, the government's think-tank has said that a package amounting to five per cent of GDP is in order.
