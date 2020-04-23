Cabinet likely to discuss stimulus for India Inc seeking relief during Covid-19 lockdown

The Union Cabinet is meeting on Wednesday where a discussion is likely to take place on stimulus package for India Inc. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is expected to take a call on the package soon.

A recent survey on the impact of Covid-19 lockdown had said that it could wreak permanent damage on businesses and force many to lay off people, unless the government announced a substantive economic package immediately. The survey was conducted jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and consultancy firm Dhruva Advisors.