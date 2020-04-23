Zee Entertainment shares surge 5% after Florida Retirement System picks up stake

Share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped 5 percent intraday on April 23 after Florida Retirement System (FRS) bought little more than half a percent stake in the company on April 22.

FRS acquired 51,09,188 equity shares (representing 0.53 percent of total paid up equity) of the media and entertainment company, as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange. FRS purchased these share at Rs 141.29 per share.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are trading at Rs 159.00, up Rs 7.5, or 4.95% at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday at 2:53 p.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 172.80 and low of Rs 156.00. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 2,649,540.

In the earlier session, the shares rose 17.17%, or Rs 22.2, at Rs 151.50.