 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
23 April, 2020 20:03 IST
Zee Entertainment shares surge 5% after Florida Retirement System picks up stake
Source: IRIS | 23 Apr, 2020, 04.11PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

Share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped 5 percent intraday on April 23 after Florida Retirement System (FRS) bought little more than half a percent stake in the company on April 22.

FRS acquired 51,09,188 equity shares (representing 0.53 percent of total paid up equity) of the media and entertainment company, as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange. FRS purchased these share at Rs 141.29 per share.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises  are trading at Rs 159.00, up Rs 7.5, or 4.95%  at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday at 2:53 p.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 172.80 and low of Rs 156.00. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 2,649,540.

In the earlier session, the shares rose 17.17%, or Rs 22.2, at Rs 151.50.

Currently, the stock is trading down  63.86% from its 52-week high of Rs 439.95  and above 39.47% over the 52-week low of Rs 114.00.





Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited   (Q,N,C,F)*
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
ICICI Bank confirms USD 100 mn exposure to troubled Singapore oil firm Hin Leong Trading - 23-Apr-2020 16:20
Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target price Rs 770: ICICI Direct - 23-Apr-2020 16:17
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer