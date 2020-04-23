 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
23 April, 2020 20:03 IST
Gold prices today move higher, up Rs 1,000 per 10 gram in 2 days
Source: IRIS | 23 Apr, 2020, 04.08PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

  Gold prices today continued their uptrend today for the second day in Indian markets. On MCX, June gold futures rose 0.53% to Rs 46,413 per 10 gram, after a nearly 2% or Rs 850 gain in the previous session. Silver today saw sharper gains, rising 1.2% to Rs 42,210 per kg. After hitting a fresh high of Rs 47,327 per 10 gram, gold rates in India have remained volatile, tracking similar choppy movement in global markets.

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today amid buoyant equity markets. Spot gold eased 0.2% to USD 1,710.23 per ounce after rising nearly 2% in the previous session. A rebound in global oil prices and hopes of more stimulus by governments kept equities afloat. A firmer dollar also weighed on gold, making gold costlier for investors using other currencies. Gold, which is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, benefits from stimulus measures.
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
ICICI Bank confirms USD 100 mn exposure to troubled Singapore oil firm Hin Leong Trading - 23-Apr-2020 16:20
Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target price Rs 770: ICICI Direct - 23-Apr-2020 16:17
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer