Vodafone Idea rallies 10% as Vodafone PLC infuses USD 200 mn in Indian JV

Shares of Vodafone Idea climbed (Q,N,C,F)* 10 per cent in Thursday's trade after Vodafone Plc said it has advanced infusion of USD 200 million or Rs 15.30 billion in its Indian joint venture with Aditya Birla Group.

The news came amid reports that Vodafone Idea has paid about Rs 13.67 billion to the government towards licence fee, spectrum usage charges for March quarter.

Shares of Vodafone Idea are trading at Rs 4.33, up Rs 0.37, or 9.34% at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday at 2:49 p.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 4.55 and low of Rs 4.16. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 69,109,959.

In the earlier session, the shares climbed 6.74%, or Rs 0.25, at Rs 3.96.