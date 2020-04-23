 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
23 April, 2020 20:04 IST
Vodafone Idea rallies 10% as Vodafone PLC infuses USD 200 mn in Indian JV
Source: IRIS | 23 Apr, 2020, 04.03PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

 Shares of Vodafone Idea climbed (Q,N,C,F)* 10 per cent in Thursday's trade after Vodafone Plc said it has advanced infusion of USD 200 million or Rs 15.30 billion in its Indian joint venture with Aditya Birla Group.

The news came amid reports that Vodafone Idea has paid about Rs 13.67 billion to the government towards licence fee, spectrum usage charges for March quarter.

Shares of Vodafone Idea  are trading at Rs 4.33, up Rs 0.37, or 9.34%  at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday at 2:49 p.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 4.55 and low of Rs 4.16. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 69,109,959.

In the earlier session, the shares climbed 6.74%, or Rs 0.25, at Rs 3.96.

Currently, the stock is trading down  75.54% from its 52-week high of Rs 17.70  and above 65.9% over the 52-week low of Rs 2.61.
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
ICICI Bank confirms USD 100 mn exposure to troubled Singapore oil firm Hin Leong Trading - 23-Apr-2020 16:20
Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target price Rs 770: ICICI Direct - 23-Apr-2020 16:17
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer