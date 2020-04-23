Sensex trades 463 points higher; Kotak Bank, TCS top gainers

Indian equities continued to rally for the second day on Thursday. At 14.22., the Sensex was trading up 463.74 points or 1.48% at 31,843.29 with 22 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 117.20 points or 1.28% at 9,304.50 with 16 components falling.
Major gainers in the 30-share index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (7.73%), Tata Consultancy Services (5.52%), I C I C I Bank (5.19%), Infosys (4.70%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (3.75%), and H C L Technologies (2.90%).
On the other hand, Yes Bank (4.22%), Hindustan Unilever (2.77%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (2.19%), NTPC (1.59%), Larsen & Toubro (1.14%), and Tech Mahindra (0.82%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.
Market breadth was negative with 1,315 advances against 729 declines.
Thinkink Picturez topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 4.75 million. It was followed by Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF - Growth (Rs. 1.13 million), K S E (Rs. 1.06 million) and SBI ETF SENSEX (Rs. 0.98 million).
The volume chart was led by RattanIndia Power with trades of over 0.69 million shares. It was followed by PVV Infra (0.19 million), Thinkink Picturez (0.19 million) and India Steel Works (0.14 million).