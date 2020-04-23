Sensex trades 463 points higher; Kotak Bank, TCS top gainers

Indian equities continued to rally for the second day on Thursday. At 14.22., the Sensex was trading up 463.74 points or 1.48% at 31,843.29 with 22 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 117.20 points or 1.28% at 9,304.50 with 16 components falling.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (7.73%), Tata Consultancy Services (5.52%), I C I C I Bank (5.19%), Infosys (4.70%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (3.75%), and H C L Technologies (2.90%).

On the other hand, Yes Bank (4.22%), Hindustan Unilever (2.77%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (2.19%), NTPC (1.59%), Larsen & Toubro (1.14%), and Tech Mahindra (0.82%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,315 advances against 729 declines.

Thinkink Picturez topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 4.75 million. It was followed by Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF - Growth (Rs. 1.13 million), K S E (Rs. 1.06 million) and SBI ETF SENSEX (Rs. 0.98 million).