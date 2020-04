Shares of Wipro climbed 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade ahead of its quarterly results that are scheduled for later in the day.

Investors were keenly awaiting the company's revenue growth outlook for Q1FY21, timeline for the appointment of a new CEO, work from home (WFH) measures and the impact of Covid-19 crisis on its business.

The IT major is is expected to report flat revenue and profit growth in March quarter.