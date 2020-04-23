 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
23 April, 2020 20:03 IST
Sensex ends 310 points lower; Nifty settles below 8,950-level
Source: IRIS | 15 Apr, 2020, 05.31PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

Indian markets continued to drop  for the second day on Wednesday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex declined 310.21 or 1.01% at 30,379.81 with 20 components registering drop.  Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty went down by 68.55 or 0.76% at 8,925.30 with 30 components posting drop.

Kotak Mahindra Bank  (6.23%), Hero Motocorp  (4.83%), Bajaj Finance  (4.63%), Housing Development Finance Corporation  (3.61%), H D F C Bank  (3.57%),  and Maruti Suzuki India  (3.55%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Hindustan Unilever  (6.07%), H C L Technologies  (4.44%), I T C  (4.29%), Indusind Bank  (3.36%), Asian Paints  (2.33%),  and Tech Mahindra  (1.88%).

Market breadth was negative with 1,342 advances against 844 declines.

Metropolis Healthcare  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 10,444.70 million.  It was followed by Phoenix Mills  (Rs. 1,414.79 million), Eicher Motors  (Rs. 1,311.73 million) and Tech Mahindra  (Rs. 981.28 million).

The volume chart was led by Vodafone Idea  with trades of over 61.05 million shares.  It was followed by Metropolis Healthcare  (8.30 million), Alok Industries  (6.89 million) and Essar Steel  (6.44 million).

 
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
ICICI Bank confirms USD 100 mn exposure to troubled Singapore oil firm Hin Leong Trading - 23-Apr-2020 16:20
Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target price Rs 770: ICICI Direct - 23-Apr-2020 16:17
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer