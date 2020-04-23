Sensex ends 310 points lower; Nifty settles below 8,950-level

Indian markets continued to drop for the second day on Wednesday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex declined 310.21 or 1.01% at 30,379.81 with 20 components registering drop. Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty went down by 68.55 or 0.76% at 8,925.30 with 30 components posting drop.
Kotak Mahindra Bank (6.23%), Hero Motocorp (4.83%), Bajaj Finance (4.63%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (3.61%), H D F C Bank (3.57%), and Maruti Suzuki India (3.55%) were the major losers in the Sensex.
On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Hindustan Unilever (6.07%), H C L Technologies (4.44%), I T C (4.29%), Indusind Bank (3.36%), Asian Paints (2.33%), and Tech Mahindra (1.88%).
Market breadth was negative with 1,342 advances against 844 declines.
Metropolis Healthcare topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 10,444.70 million. It was followed by Phoenix Mills (Rs. 1,414.79 million), Eicher Motors (Rs. 1,311.73 million) and Tech Mahindra (Rs. 981.28 million).
The volume chart was led by Vodafone Idea with trades of over 61.05 million shares. It was followed by Metropolis Healthcare (8.30 million), Alok Industries (6.89 million) and Essar Steel (6.44 million).