Sensex ends 310 points lower; Nifty settles below 8,950-level

Indian markets continued to drop for the second day on Wednesday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex declined 310.21 or 1.01% at 30,379.81 with 20 components registering drop. Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty went down by 68.55 or 0.76% at 8,925.30 with 30 components posting drop.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (6.23%), Hero Motocorp (4.83%), Bajaj Finance (4.63%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (3.61%), H D F C Bank (3.57%), and Maruti Suzuki India (3.55%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Hindustan Unilever (6.07%), H C L Technologies (4.44%), I T C (4.29%), Indusind Bank (3.36%), Asian Paints (2.33%), and Tech Mahindra (1.88%).

Market breadth was negative with 1,342 advances against 844 declines.

Metropolis Healthcare topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 10,444.70 million. It was followed by Phoenix Mills (Rs. 1,414.79 million), Eicher Motors (Rs. 1,311.73 million) and Tech Mahindra (Rs. 981.28 million).