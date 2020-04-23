Sensex ends 173 points lower; Nifty ends below 8,750-level

Indian equities dropped on Wednesday erasing earlier gains. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex lost 173.25 or 0.58% at 29,893.96 with 14 components posting drop. Meanwhile, the broad based NSE Nifty went down by 43.45 or 0.49% at 8,748.75 with 26 components posting drop.

Tata Consultancy Services (3.91%), I C I C I Bank (2.18%), State Bank Of India (1.85%), Bharti Airtel (1.80%), I T C (1.60%), and Infosys (1.47%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Vedanta (5.40%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (4.69%), NTPC (4.41%), Indusind Bank (3.83%), Bajaj Finance (3.54%), and Maruti Suzuki India (3.25%).

Market breadth was negative with 1,358 advances against 767 declines.

Reliance Industries topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 1,278.43 million. It was followed by Bajaj Finance (Rs. 976.27 million), H D F C Bank (Rs. 909.25 million) and State Bank Of India (Rs. 695.82 million).