Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged for the 18th day today by state-run fuel retailers but in some cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the rates have been hiked by Re 1- ₹1.5 a litre from this month due to a hike in VAT by the state governments.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, the hike has been of Re 1 for both petrol and diesel while in Bengaluru, the price of petrol is up by ₹1.58 a litre and diesel by ₹1.55 a litre.