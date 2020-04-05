 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:43 IST
LPG prices reduced by over Rs 60 per cylinder, no major change in petrol, diesel rates
Source: IRIS | 01 Apr, 2020, 11.54PM
Comments  |  Post Comment



  Oil marketing companies on Wednesday reduced domestic cooking gas (14.2 kg) LPG prices by over Rs 60 per cylinder. The move comes after a significant reduction in global crude oil prices.

According to the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi will be slashed by Rs 61.50 to sell at Rs 714.50 per refill, in Kolkata, the prices have been slashed by Rs 65 to Rs 774.50. In Chennai, the price cut is Rs 64.50 per refill. It will now sell at Rs 761.50. And in Mumbai, the prices have been cut by Rs 62 per refill.

The difference in prices per city is due to a cut in VAT by the state governments.
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer