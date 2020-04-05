LPG prices reduced by over Rs 60 per cylinder, no major change in petrol, diesel rates







Oil marketing companies on Wednesday reduced domestic cooking gas (14.2 kg) LPG prices by over Rs 60 per cylinder. The move comes after a significant reduction in global crude oil prices.

According to the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi will be slashed by Rs 61.50 to sell at Rs 714.50 per refill, in Kolkata, the prices have been slashed by Rs 65 to Rs 774.50. In Chennai, the price cut is Rs 64.50 per refill. It will now sell at Rs 761.50. And in Mumbai, the prices have been cut by Rs 62 per refill.

The difference in prices per city is due to a cut in VAT by the state governments.







