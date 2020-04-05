 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:43 IST
Tata Motors' India sales dips 84% in March
Source: IRIS | 01 Apr, 2020, 11.44PM
Sales of Tata Motors (Q,N,C,F)* fell 84 percent year-on-year to 11,012 units in March. The automaker had sold 68,727 units in the year-ago period. Domestic Sales down 84% at 11,012 units vs 68,727 units CV Sales down 87% at 7,123 units vs 56,536 units PV Sales down 68% at 5,676 units vs 17,810 units

Tata Motors, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, plans to separate its cars business from trucks and buses, as the company seeks partners for a unit slammed by the coronavirus outbreak and a global shift to electric vehicles.

''The recent outbreak of Covid-19 increases the challenges faced by the business,'' Tata Motors said in a statement on March 27. ''This decision is a first step in our plans to secure mutually beneficial strategic alliances for the domestic PV business and help secure its long-term viability.''  

Shares of the company declined Rs 3.1, or 4.36%, to settle  at  Rs 67.95.  The total volume of shares traded  was  2,648,493 at  the BSE (Wednesday).



