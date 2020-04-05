Maruti Suzuki sales drops by 48% in March 2020 due To COVID-19 lockdown

Maruti Suzuki India has released a press statement revealing its sales numbers for the month of March 2020 and as expected, a huge drop has been seen. The largest carmaker in the country has retailed a total of just 83,792 units last month and it includes 76,976 units domestically, 2,104 units in OEM sales and 4,712 units in exports.

With the financial year between April 2019 and March 2020 ended, Maruti Suzuki's (Q,N,C,F)* cumulative tally stands at 15,63,297 units. The ill-timed nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic can be accounted for Maruti Suzuki's massive sales decline.

The suspension of operations came into effect from March 22, 2020. The lockdown was implemented across the country just a day ahead of Navratra, an auspicious period for buying cars and it has had its huge impact. Maruti Suzuki registered a total of 1,47,613 units during the corresponding month one year ago and it has resulted in Year-on-Year volume decline of 47.9 per cent.