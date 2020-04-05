 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:43 IST
GST collections stands at Rs 975.97 bn in March
Source: IRIS | 01 Apr, 2020, 11.05PM
  Goods and services tax collections for March stood at Rs 975.97 billion, falling way short of Rs 1.15 trillion target set by the government. Rs 1.05 trillion was collected in the month of February. The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of February up to 31 March, 2020 is 7.65 million.

Of the total Rs 975.97 billion revenue, the central GST stood at Rs 191.83 billion, state GST at Rs 256.01 billion and integrated GST at Rs 445.08 billion, which included Rs 180.56 billion collected on imports, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

