Govt cuts interest rate on PPF, other small savings schemes

The Covid-19 situation has impacted millions of livelihoods in India, forcing the government and central bank to take drastic measures to provide relief. But the 75 basis point interest rate cut, announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will result in much lower interest income for millions who invest in such small savings schemes.

Following the RBIâ€™s slashing of repo rate, the government has announced sharp interest rate cuts for small savings schemes for the first quarter (April-June) of 2020-21.

Starting today, interest rates on popular small savings schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and others will earn lower interest during the period.