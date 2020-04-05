 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:42 IST
Sensex ends 1,203 points lower; Nifty settles below 8,300-level
Source: IRIS | 01 Apr, 2020, 10.52PM
Indian markets dropped  on Wednesday erasing earlier gains. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex lost 1,203.18 or 4.08% at 28,265.31 with 28 components posting drop. While the broad based NSE Nifty closed at 8,253.80 down 343.95 points or 4%.

Tech Mahindra  (9.21%), Kotak Mahindra Bank  (8.81%), Tata Consultancy Services  (6.23%), Infosys  (5.65%), Axis Bank  (5.50%),  and State Bank Of India (5.26%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Yes Bank  (6.68%), Hero Motocorp  (2.21%), Bajaj Auto  (1.12%),  and Bajaj Finance  (0.40%).

Market breadth was negative with 1,022 advances against 917 declines.

Cipla  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 68.12 million.  It was followed by UltraTech Cement  (Rs. 33.62 million), Tata Consumer Products  (Rs. 31.72 million) and Dabur India  (Rs. 28.60 million).

The volume chart was led by Moh  with trades of over 6.45 million shares.  It was followed by 3i Infotech  (0.43 million), Alps Infosys  (0.41 million) and Top Telemedia  (0.23 million).

 
