Sensex trades 1,467 points lower; Nifty falls below 8,300-level

Indian markets continued to fall for the second day on Monday. At 15.21., the Sensex was trading down 1,467.14 points or 4.92% at 28,348.45 with 24 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 363.20 points or 4.19% at 8,297.05 with 41 components falling.

Bajaj Finance (12.20%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (10.96%), Tata Steel (8.64%), H D F C Bank (8.29%), I C I C I Bank (8.10%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (7.80%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share index were Tech Mahindra (4.52%), Axis Bank (2.77%), Hindustan Unilever (2.15%), and Indusind Bank (0.92%).

Market breadth was negative with 786 advances against 1,220 declines.

Rajapalayam Mills topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 40.11 million. It was followed by ABB Power Products and Systems India (Rs. 13.58 million), Welspun Corp (Rs. 3.88 million) and ISGEC Heavy Engineering (Rs. 3.55 million).

The volume chart was led by G T L Infrastructure with trades of over 1.03 million shares. It was followed by Future Consumer (0.44 million), Jaypee Infratech (0.38 million) and Vikas Wsp (0.30 million).