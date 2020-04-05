Bajaj Group commits Rs 1 bn for fight against COVID-19

Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life.

Rahul Bajaj said, ''Today we pledge Rs. 1 billion to the fight against Covid-19. Working with the Government and our network of over 200+ NGO partners, we will ensure these resources reach those who need it the most. In Pune, we will support upgradation of key healthcare infrastructure required to tackle Covid-19. The aid will support the Government and identified private sector hospitals to upgrade ICUs, procure additional equipment and consumables including ventilators and personal protection equipment, enhance testing, and set up isolation units. These interventions will support communities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of Pune.''