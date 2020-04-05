Sensex trades 1,457 points higher; Nifty surpasses 8,700-level

Indian markets continued to rise for the third day on Thursday. At 13.01., the Sensex was trading up 1,457.52 points or 5.11% at 29,993.30 with 23 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 392.25 points or 4.72% at 8,710.10 with 43 components gaining.
Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (46.78%), Axis Bank (18.26%), I C I C I Bank (10.28%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (9.40%), Bajaj Finance (8.75%), and Bajaj Auto (7.65%).
On the other hand, NTPC (3.26%), Yes Bank (2.53%), Reliance Industries (1.07%), and Maruti Suzuki India (0.82%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.