Sensex trades 1,457 points higher; Nifty surpasses 8,700-level

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (46.78%), Axis Bank (18.26%), I C I C I Bank (10.28%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (9.40%), Bajaj Finance (8.75%), and Bajaj Auto (7.65%).

On the other hand, NTPC (3.26%), Yes Bank (2.53%), Reliance Industries (1.07%), and Maruti Suzuki India (0.82%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.