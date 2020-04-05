 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020
Sensex trades 1,457 points higher; Nifty surpasses 8,700-level
Source: IRIS | 26 Mar, 2020, 02.12PM
Indian markets continued to rise  for the third day on Thursday. At 13.01., the Sensex was trading up 1,457.52 points or 5.11% at 29,993.30 with 23 components gaining.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 392.25 points or 4.72% at 8,710.10 with 43 components gaining.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank  (46.78%), Axis Bank  (18.26%), I C I C I Bank  (10.28%), Housing Development Finance Corporation  (9.40%), Bajaj Finance  (8.75%),  and Bajaj Auto  (7.65%).

 On the other hand, NTPC  (3.26%), Yes Bank  (2.53%), Reliance Industries  (1.07%),  and Maruti Suzuki India  (0.82%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.
