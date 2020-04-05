Delta Corp shares lock in upper circuit on buy back announcement











Delta Corp, a company engaged in entertainment & gaming, hospitality and real estate, shares locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that its board was to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares.

The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid‐up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall be closed from March 25 to 30, 2020 (both days inclusive).



Shares of Delta Corp (Q,N,C,F)* are trading at Rs 56.70, up Rs 2.7, or 5.00% at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.



The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 56.70 and low of Rs 56.70. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 667,415.In the earlier session, the shares lost 4.93%, or Rs 2.8, at Rs 54.00.