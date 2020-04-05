 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:40 IST
Delta Corp shares lock in upper circuit on buy back announcement
Source: IRIS | 26 Mar, 2020, 01.12PM
Delta Corp, a company engaged in entertainment & gaming, hospitality and real estate, shares locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that its board was to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares.

The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid‐up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall be closed from March 25 to 30, 2020 (both days inclusive).


Shares of Delta Corp (Q,N,C,F)*  are trading at Rs 56.70, up Rs 2.7, or 5.00%  at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 56.70 and low of Rs 56.70. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 667,415.In the earlier session, the shares lost 4.93%, or Rs 2.8, at Rs 54.00.

Currently, the stock is trading down  79.59% from its 52-week high of Rs 277.75  and above 5% over the 52-week low of Rs 54.00.

