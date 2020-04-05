 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:44 IST
Delta Corp board to consider buy back of equity shares
Source: IRIS | 26 Mar, 2020, 01.04PM
Delta Corp, a company engaged in entertainment & gaming, hospitality and real estate,  announced that its board was to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares.

The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid‐up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall be closed from March 25 to 30, 2020 (both days inclusive).

Shares of the company gained Rs 2.7, or 5%, to trade at  Rs 56.70.  The total volume of shares traded  was  622,413 at the BSE (11.52 a.m., Thursday).





