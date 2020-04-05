Delta Corp board to consider buy back of equity shares

Delta Corp, a company engaged in entertainment & gaming, hospitality and real estate, announced that its board was to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares.
The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid‐up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.
The window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall be closed from March 25 to 30, 2020 (both days inclusive).
Shares of the company gained Rs 2.7, or 5%, to trade at Rs 56.70. The total volume of shares traded was 622,413 at the BSE (11.52 a.m., Thursday).