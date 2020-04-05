Delta Corp board to consider buy back of equity shares

Delta Corp, a company engaged in entertainment & gaming, hospitality and real estate, announced that its board was to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares.

The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid‐up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall be closed from March 25 to 30, 2020 (both days inclusive).