Sensex trades 926 points higher; Nifty surpasses 8,500-level

Indian equities continued to gain for the third day on Thursday. At 11.27., the Sensex was trading up 926.04 points or 3.25% at 29,461.82 with 19 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 213.80 points or 2.57% at 8,531.65 with 30 components gaining.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank (41.52%), Axis Bank (13.41%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (7.65%), Bajaj Auto (6.82%), Infosys (6.44%), and Bajaj Finance (6.35%).

On the other hand, NTPC (2.82%), Maruti Suzuki India (1.07%), Tata Power Company (0.57%), H C L Technologies (0.56%), Mahindra & Mahindra (0.38%), and Reliance Industries (0.28%) were the major losers in the Sensex.