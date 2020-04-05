 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:42 IST
Sensex trades 926 points higher; Nifty surpasses 8,500-level
Source: IRIS | 26 Mar, 2020, 12.43PM
Indian equities continued to gain  for the third day on Thursday. At 11.27., the Sensex was trading up 926.04 points or 3.25% at 29,461.82 with 19 components gaining.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 213.80 points or 2.57% at 8,531.65 with 30 components gaining.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Indusind Bank  (41.52%), Axis Bank  (13.41%), Housing Development Finance Corporation  (7.65%), Bajaj Auto  (6.82%), Infosys  (6.44%),  and Bajaj Finance  (6.35%).

 On the other hand, NTPC  (2.82%), Maruti Suzuki India  (1.07%), Tata Power Company  (0.57%), H C L Technologies  (0.56%), Mahindra & Mahindra  (0.38%),  and Reliance Industries  (0.28%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was positive with 1,207 advances against 416 declines.

 
