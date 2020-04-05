 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:40 IST
Gold prices today fall sharply after rising for 3 days
Source: IRIS | 25 Mar, 2020, 09.24PM
Comments  |  Post Comment



  Gold prices in India fell sharply today, snapping a three-day gain as the country goes into a 21-day lockdown. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.8% to Rs 41,039. Silver rates however edged 0.31% higher to rs 40,648 a kg. Gold prices in India have unperformed global markets as the lockdown hits trading volumes and demand.

On the other hand, in global markets, gold advanced for a third straight session today, hitting its highest in about two weeks. Spot gold gold today rose as much as as much as 1.6% to USD 1,635.79 earlier in the day - its highest since March 12. Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.6% to USD 14.49 a ounce while platinum gained 3% to USD 729.49.
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer