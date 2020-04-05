Gold prices today fall sharply after rising for 3 days







Gold prices in India fell sharply today, snapping a three-day gain as the country goes into a 21-day lockdown. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.8% to Rs 41,039. Silver rates however edged 0.31% higher to rs 40,648 a kg. Gold prices in India have unperformed global markets as the lockdown hits trading volumes and demand.

On the other hand, in global markets, gold advanced for a third straight session today, hitting its highest in about two weeks. Spot gold gold today rose as much as as much as 1.6% to USD 1,635.79 earlier in the day - its highest since March 12. Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.6% to USD 14.49 a ounce while platinum gained 3% to USD 729.49.







