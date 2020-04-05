Sensex ends 1,862 points higher; Nifty settles above 8,300-level

Indian markets continued to rise for the second day on Wednesday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex gained 1,861.75 or 6.98% at 28,535.78 with 21 components posting rise. While the broad based NSE Nifty ended 516.80 points or 6.62% higher at 8,317.85 with 38 components in green.
Major gainers in the 30-share index were Reliance Industries (14.65%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (12.65%), Maruti Suzuki India (12.23%), H D F C Bank (11.77%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (9.44%), and Larsen & Toubro (8.22%).
On the other hand, Yes Bank (15.26%), Indusind Bank (3.57%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (1.60%), I T C (1.41%), and Bajaj Auto (0.55%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.Market breadth was negative with 1,053 advances against 880 declines.
Kotak Mahindra Bank topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 3,906.20 million. It was followed by I C I C I Bank (Rs. 785.14 million), Grasim Industries (Rs. 692.60 million) and State Bank Of India (Rs. 691.25 million).
The volume chart was led by Orient Green Power Company with trades of over 26.26 million shares. It was followed by Essar Steel (6.44 million), JMT Auto (5.91 million) and Hindustan Construction Company (5.19 million).