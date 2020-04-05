Sensex ends 1,862 points higher; Nifty settles above 8,300-level

Indian markets continued to rise for the second day on Wednesday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex gained 1,861.75 or 6.98% at 28,535.78 with 21 components posting rise. While the broad based NSE Nifty ended 516.80 points or 6.62% higher at 8,317.85 with 38 components in green.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Reliance Industries (14.65%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (12.65%), Maruti Suzuki India (12.23%), H D F C Bank (11.77%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (9.44%), and Larsen & Toubro (8.22%).

On the other hand, Yes Bank (15.26%), Indusind Bank (3.57%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (1.60%), I T C (1.41%), and Bajaj Auto (0.55%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.Market breadth was negative with 1,053 advances against 880 declines.

Kotak Mahindra Bank topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 3,906.20 million. It was followed by I C I C I Bank (Rs. 785.14 million), Grasim Industries (Rs. 692.60 million) and State Bank Of India (Rs. 691.25 million).