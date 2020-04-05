 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:43 IST
Sensex ends 1,862 points higher; Nifty settles above 8,300-level
Source: IRIS | 25 Mar, 2020, 08.32PM
Indian markets continued to rise  for the second day on Wednesday. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex gained 1,861.75 or 6.98% at 28,535.78 with 21 components posting rise. While the broad based NSE Nifty ended 516.80 points or 6.62% higher at 8,317.85 with 38 components in green.

Major gainers in the 30-share index were Reliance Industries  (14.65%), Kotak Mahindra Bank  (12.65%), Maruti Suzuki India  (12.23%), H D F C Bank  (11.77%), Housing Development Finance Corporation  (9.44%),  and Larsen & Toubro  (8.22%).

 On the other hand, Yes Bank  (15.26%), Indusind Bank  (3.57%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation  (1.60%), I T C  (1.41%),  and Bajaj Auto  (0.55%) were the biggest losers in the Sensex.Market breadth was negative with 1,053 advances against 880 declines.

Kotak Mahindra Bank  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 3,906.20 million.  It was followed by I C I C I Bank  (Rs. 785.14 million), Grasim Industries  (Rs. 692.60 million) and State Bank Of India (Rs. 691.25 million).

The volume chart was led by Orient Green Power Company  with trades of over 26.26 million shares.  It was followed by Essar Steel  (6.44 million), JMT Auto  (5.91 million) and Hindustan Construction Company  (5.19 million).

 
