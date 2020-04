IDBI Bank, one the leading public sector banks, has decided to issue basel III compliant tier 2 Bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs. 1000 crore, with a base size of Rs. 5 billion and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 5 billion.

The bids for the above issuance would be invited on Electronic Bidding Platform (EBP) of BSE Bond.