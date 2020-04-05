Tata Chemicals shuts down operations in South India due to COVID-19

Tata Chemicals, a global company with interests in businesses that focus living, industry and farm essentials announced that it has shut down operations in view of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in compliance with the directives and orders issued by the local Panchayat and Municipal Corporation, State, Central Government authorities and keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all the employees and stakeholders.

The company said, ''Effective March 24, 2020 we have shut down manufacturing operations located at Mambattu-Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu.''

Further the company has scaled down its operations at Mithapur (Gujarat) for the production of soda ash and cement.

''We are striving to ensure normalcy in the production and movements of Tata Salt and sodium bicarbonate which are essential inputs for food and pharma products. The duration of this shut down/scale down is uncertain at this point in time and the resumption of operations at these locations will depend upon the directives issued by the respective Government authorities,'' added the company.