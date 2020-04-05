 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:41 IST
CARE Ratings revises outlook on Ashok Leyland; stock dips further
Source: IRIS | 25 Mar, 2020, 08.05PM
Ashok Leyland (Q,N,C,F)* on Wednesday (25 March) informed that CARE Ratings revised outlook to negative from stable on the company's long/short term bank facilities worth Rs 3700 crore while reaffirming the rating at 'CARE AA+/ CARE A1+'.

Shares of Ashok Leyland fell 4.07% to Rs 34.20, extending losses for fifth day. The stock has fallen 46.85% in the past five sessions from a recent closing high of Rs 64.35 recorded on 18 March 2020.

Further, the ratings agency had assigned rating of CARE AA+ with negative outlook on the long term bank facilities - term loan of the company while reaffirming the ratings on the commercial paper (standalone) worth Rs 20 billion at CARE A1+.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 36.60 and low of Rs 33.70. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 1,781,146.

Shares of the company declined Rs 1.2, or 3.37%, to settle  at  Rs 34.45.  The total volume of shares traded  was  1,781,146 at  the BSE (Wednesday).
