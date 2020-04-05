 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:41 IST
TCS recognized as leader of the year in life sciences by Everest Group
Source: IRIS | 25 Mar, 2020, 08.01PM
 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named the Leader of the Year in Life Sciences in the peak matrix service provider of the year awards by Everest Group. The awards recognize consistent top performers across IT services Peak Matrix assessments.

The leader of the Year award is given to the service provider that is most often positioned as a leader within specific evaluation categories. TCS was recognized for its performance in the life sciences digital services and life sciences data and analytics services for sales and marketing assessments.

''TCS is helping customers harness the power of emerging technologies and reimagine business models to accelerate innovation and enhance patient engagement,'' said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, TCS. ''This award is a validation of our consistent leadership position that is driven by innovation and continuous investments in future-ready solutions that help us drive our customers' growth and transformation agendas.''

Shares of the company gained Rs 49.35, or 2.9%, to settle  at  Rs 1,752.20.  The total volume of shares traded  was  104,880 at  the BSE (Wednesday).





Tata Consultancy Services Limited   (Q,N,C,F)*
