TCS recognized as leader of the year in life sciences by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named the Leader of the Year in Life Sciences in the peak matrix service provider of the year awards by Everest Group. The awards recognize consistent top performers across IT services Peak Matrix assessments.

The leader of the Year award is given to the service provider that is most often positioned as a leader within specific evaluation categories. TCS was recognized for its performance in the life sciences digital services and life sciences data and analytics services for sales and marketing assessments.

''TCS is helping customers harness the power of emerging technologies and reimagine business models to accelerate innovation and enhance patient engagement,'' said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, TCS. ''This award is a validation of our consistent leadership position that is driven by innovation and continuous investments in future-ready solutions that help us drive our customers' growth and transformation agendas.''