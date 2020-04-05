 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020 08:43 IST
NTPC adds 2nd unit of 660 MW of Khargone power project to installed capacity
Source: IRIS | 25 Mar, 2020, 07.58PM
NTPC, the country's largest power producer informed bourses that 2nd unit of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation.

With this, the total installed capacity of Khargone super thermal power project, NTPC and NTPC group has become 1320 MW, 50355 MW and 58816 MW respectively.

Shares of the company gained Rs 3, or 3.87%, to settle  at  Rs 80.45.  The total volume of shares traded  was  345,938 at  the BSE (Wednesday).





