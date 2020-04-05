NTPC adds 2nd unit of 660 MW of Khargone power project to installed capacity

NTPC, the country's largest power producer informed bourses that 2nd unit of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation.
With this, the total installed capacity of Khargone super thermal power project, NTPC and NTPC group has become 1320 MW, 50355 MW and 58816 MW respectively.
Shares of the company gained Rs 3, or 3.87%, to settle at Rs 80.45. The total volume of shares traded was 345,938 at the BSE (Wednesday).