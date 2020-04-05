Sensex trades 1,983 points higher; Nifty reclaims 8,300-level

Indian markets continued to rally for the second day on Wednesday. At 14.59., the Sensex was trading up 1,983.52 points or 7.44% at 28,657.55 with 24 components gaining. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 527 points or 6.76%% at 8,328.05 with 7 components falling.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Reliance Industries (16.51%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (12.90%), Maruti Suzuki India (10.00%), H D F C Bank (9.99%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (9.47%), and I C I C I Bank (9.17%).

On the other hand, Yes Bank (14.84%), Indusind Bank (3.31%), I T C (1.84%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (1.44%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,003 advances against 855 declines.

IDFC Fixed Maturity Plan - Yearly Series 54 - Growth topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 316.13 million. It was followed by Tata Fixed Tenure Fund Series 2 - Scheme A - Growth (Rs. 102.87 million), JMT Auto (Rs. 5.60 million) and Sundaram FTP - Plan BP - Dividend (Rs. 5.20 million).