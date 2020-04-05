 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
05 April, 2020
Sensex trades 1,983 points higher; Nifty reclaims 8,300-level
Source: IRIS | 25 Mar, 2020, 04.10PM
Indian markets continued to rally  for the second day on Wednesday. At 14.59., the Sensex was trading up 1,983.52 points or 7.44% at 28,657.55 with 24 components gaining.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading higher by 527 points or 6.76%% at 8,328.05 with 7 components falling.

Biggest gainers in the 30-share index were Reliance Industries  (16.51%), Kotak Mahindra Bank  (12.90%), Maruti Suzuki India  (10.00%), H D F C Bank  (9.99%), Housing Development Finance Corporation  (9.47%),  and I C I C I Bank  (9.17%).

 On the other hand, Yes Bank  (14.84%), Indusind Bank  (3.31%), I T C  (1.84%),  and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation  (1.44%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1,003 advances against 855 declines.

IDFC Fixed Maturity Plan - Yearly Series 54 - Growth topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 316.13 million.  It was followed by Tata Fixed Tenure Fund Series 2 - Scheme A - Growth (Rs. 102.87 million), JMT Auto  (Rs. 5.60 million) and Sundaram FTP - Plan BP - Dividend (Rs. 5.20 million).

The volume chart was led by JMT Auto  with trades of over 5.90 million shares.  It was followed by Tata Fixed Tenure Fund Series 2 - Scheme A - Growth (0.81 million), IDFC Fixed Maturity Plan - Yearly Series 54 - Growth (0.36 million) and Karuturi Global  (0.26 million).

 
