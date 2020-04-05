Rupee settles 26 paise higher at 75.94 against US dollar







Snapping its four-session losing run, the rupee on Tuesday gained 26 paise to settled at 75.94 (provisional) against the US dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is working on an economic package to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Forex traders said the rupee which started the day on a positive note, witnessed heavy volatility amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic economy but recovered after the government said an economic package is under works to tackle the coronavirus-led lockdown.







