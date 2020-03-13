Sensex crashes 2,920 points to settle at 32,778-level; Nifty ends below 9,600

Indian markets dropped on Thursday erasing earlier gains. At the close, the benchmark 30-share index, BSE Sensex declined 2,919.26 or 8.18% at 32,778.14 with all 30 components posting drop. While the broad based NSE Nifty declined 8.30% or 868.25 points to settle at 9,590.15.

State Bank Of India (13.23%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (12.63%), Axis Bank (12.27%), I T C (11.07%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 244 advances against 2,010 declines.

U P L topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 1,195.09 million. It was followed by Bajaj Finance (Rs. 895.24 million), Infosys (Rs. 781.10 million) and Tata Steel (Rs. 522.77 million).