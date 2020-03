State-run hydro power giant NHPC (Q,N,C,F)* on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 5 billion through issuance of bonds on private placement basis.

"NHPC Ltd has raised Rs 5 billion on 11.03.2020 through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 6.89 per cent NHPC AA-1 Series Bonds," it said in a BSE filing.