 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:51 IST
Sensex crashes over 3,000 points; Nifty breaches 9,600-mark
Source: IRIS | 12 Mar, 2020, 04.03PM
Comments  |  Post Comment

   

Indian markets dropped  on Thursday erasing earlier gains. At 14.47., the Sensex was trading down 3,064.83 points or 8.59% at 32,632.57 with 29 components falling.  Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 884.45 points or 8.46% at 9,573.95 with 50 components falling.

State Bank Of India (14.01%), Vedanta  (13.91%), I T C  (13.75%), Axis Bank  (12.43%),  and Tata Motors  (11.52%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share index were  and Tata Power Company  (5.93%).

Market breadth was negative with 191 advances against 1,955 declines.

Nicco Parks & Resorts  topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 10.24 million.  It was followed by Dynemic Products limited (Rs. 3.63 million), Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals  (Rs. 2.01 million) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures  (Rs. 1.17 million).

The volume chart was led by Jaiprakash Power Ventures  with trades of over 1.44 million shares.  It was followed by Reliance Naval and Engineering  (0.72 million), Nicco Parks & Resorts  (0.29 million) and Vandana Knitwear  (0.21 million).

 
Comments Post comment 
 Post Comment
Name Email
Comment
Security Code type    into this box
Related Articles
Biocon, Mylan win patent litigation asserted by Sanofi in US - 12-Mar-2020 16:52
NHPC raises Rs 5 bn via issuance of bonds through private placement - 12-Mar-2020 16:48
Mahindra & Mahindra inks pact to buy 13% more stake MITRA Agro Equipments - 12-Mar-2020 16:43
Bharti Airtel acquires stake in Spectacom under startup accelerator program - 12-Mar-2020 16:38
Granules India shareholders approve buyback proposal worth Rs 2.50 bn - 11-Mar-2020 13:04
State Bank of India reduces MCLR by up to 15 bps - 11-Mar-2020 13:00
Welspun Corp wins major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia - 11-Mar-2020 12:56
Tata Consultancy Services named leader in 2O2O Gartner Magic Quadrant - 11-Mar-2020 12:53
Home  |   Shares  |   F&O  |   Mutual Funds  |   Loans  |   Insurance  |   News Centre
Wealth Tracker  |   Newsletters  |   Tax Corner  |   NRI Centre  |   Advertise
© All rights reserved. IRIS Business Services Limited
A Disclaimer