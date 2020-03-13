Sensex crashes over 3,000 points; Nifty breaches 9,600-mark

Indian markets dropped on Thursday erasing earlier gains. At 14.47., the Sensex was trading down 3,064.83 points or 8.59% at 32,632.57 with 29 components falling. Meanwhile, the Nifty was trading lower by 884.45 points or 8.46% at 9,573.95 with 50 components falling.

State Bank Of India (14.01%), Vedanta (13.91%), I T C (13.75%), Axis Bank (12.43%), and Tata Motors (11.52%) were the major losers in the Sensex.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share index were and Tata Power Company (5.93%).

Market breadth was negative with 191 advances against 1,955 declines.

Nicco Parks & Resorts topped the value chart on the BSE with a turnover of Rs. 10.24 million. It was followed by Dynemic Products limited (Rs. 3.63 million), Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals (Rs. 2.01 million) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (Rs. 1.17 million).