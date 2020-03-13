Lakshmi Vilas Bank share price rises 5% on Kotak stake buy buzz

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank rose nearly 5 percent in early trade on buzz of Kotak Mahindra Bank's enterance to acquire majority stake in the bank.

Also, a leading daily said that DBS Bank India, Indostar Capital Finance and a private sector lender have joined to purchase stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Other reports named Singapore's Temasek and US-based Tilden Park as potential suitors.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank are trading at Rs 14.35, up Rs 0.65, or 4.74% at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday at 11:54 a.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 14.35 and low of Rs 14.35. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 2,050.

In the earlier session, the shares declined 3.86%, or Rs 0.55, at Rs 13.70.