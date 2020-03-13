 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:50 IST
Lakshmi Vilas Bank share price rises 5% on Kotak stake buy buzz
Source: IRIS | 11 Mar, 2020, 01.08PM
Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank rose nearly 5 percent in early trade on buzz of Kotak Mahindra Bank's enterance to acquire majority stake in the bank.

Also, a leading daily said that DBS Bank India, Indostar Capital Finance and a private sector lender have joined to purchase stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Other reports named Singapore's Temasek and US-based Tilden Park as potential suitors.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank  are trading at Rs 14.35, up Rs 0.65, or 4.74%  at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday at 11:54 a.m.

The scrip has touched an intra-day high of Rs 14.35 and low of Rs 14.35. The total volume of shares traded at the BSE is 2,050.

In the earlier session, the shares declined 3.86%, or Rs 0.55, at Rs 13.70.

Currently, the stock is trading down  85.26% from its 52-week high of Rs 97.35  and above 7.49% over the 52-week low of Rs 13.35.





