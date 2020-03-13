 Live news , top stories, corporate news, company news, sector news, economy news, results analysis news, ceo interviews, fund manager interview, advisor interview, market news, bazaar talk, hot stocks news, ipo news, commodities news, mutual fund news, insurance news, news wire
13 March, 2020 06:52 IST
Granules India shareholders approve buyback proposal worth Rs 2.50 bn
Source: IRIS | 11 Mar, 2020, 01.04PM
Granules India announced that the company's shareholders have approved buyback worth Rs 2.50 billion.

The company said, ''The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on January 21, 2020, have approved the proposal of buyback of up to 1,25,00,000 fully paid equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 200 per share aggregating up to Rs 2.50 billion.''

Also, the buyback committee have approved March 20, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the said buyback.

Shares of the company gained Rs 7, or 4.33%, to trade at  Rs 168.70.  The total volume of shares traded  was  93,146 at the BSE (11.49 a.m., Wednesday).



Granules India Limited   (Q,N,C,F)*
